Review: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen 2) gaming headset

If you want a fully immersive gaming experience, headsets are a great way to lose yourself in a game. Turtle Beach is no stranger to gaming peripherals and recently the company released two new headsets for gamers, the Stealth 600 (Gen 2) and the Stealth 700 (Gen 2).

Today, we’ll be looking at the Stealth 600 model for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Unlike the Stealth 700, which comes in at $150, the Stealth 600 is a much more palpable $99.

Is the price difference going to be noticeable, or will gamers still get a great audio experience for $50 cheaper?

Are they comfortable?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Comfort is a huge factor in a headset, as many of us will spend hours upon hours each week day wearing them. The Stealth 600 (Gen 2) are overall a comfortable unit that isn’t too heavy which definitely helps for longer sessions.

The earcups are a good size and are not too snug on my ear personally, but the mesh earcups do warm up your ears and surrounding skin a bit more than I cared for. It’s not a deal-breaker, but also something to keep in mind if you are picky when it comes to this.

The mesh design also means that you might not get quite as tight a seal for keeping sounds in and outside noises out, but again, some people might prefer this.

Also, and this is something that really threw me the first couple of times wearing them, but the band seems in an odd position and makes it feel like you are wearing them backwards. You’ll quickly get used to it, but it is definitely an odd styling choice.

Minimal features, impressive sound

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

If you are a feature snob and like to have plenty of options, the Stealth 600 (Gen 2), again, sit comfortably somewhere right in the middle. The flip-down mic is a nice touch, but other than that, you have a mic and headphone volume knob that can be a difficult to fiddle with mid-game.

There is a mode button as well that allows you to rotate between four EQ presets. One is meant for bass, another for vocals, and one that boosts both.

The sound from these gaming headphones are impressive, and inline with the Stealth 700 model. Gunshots are deep and booming, you can hear footstep directions well, and music sounds full. Are they the most impressive headset I’ve ever used? No, but for the price, I have no complaints in this department.

As for the battery life, the Stealth 600 notes it has around a 15 hour battery and it absolutely meets that number. In testing, it typically maintained a charge for around 18-19 hours before needing to be plugged in again.

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen 2)?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

For the price, these are pretty great. The construction of the headset is probably its weakest point. There’s a lot of plastic and the mesh earpads aren’t going to be for everyone.

The sound however is solid for a sub-$100 set and the different EQ modes allow you to tweak things a bit to your liking. If you are a Turtle Beach fan, these are a solid option.

