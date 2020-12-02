Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped is here, showing users their most-streamed songs and podcasts

If you’re an avid Spotify user, head on over to Spotify to find out your customized 2020 Wrapped stats. You’ll be able to see your year-end review of all the artists, songs, and podcasts that moved you this last year. You’ll have to go into the mobile app though, as the web version only shows the Wrapped stats for the world as a whole.

Could you have guessed that Bad Bunny would be the most streamed artist this year? Or that Billie Eilish would be the most streamed female artist? It’s nice to see that Spotify users worldwide wanted to expand their horizons, as the TED Talks Daily podcast claimed the second spot, behind The Joe Rogan Experience. Oh, and far, far too many of you had Blinding Lights by The Weeknd on repeat this year.

Wrapped this year won’t just show your listening stats, it now has in-app quizzes, a “Story of Your 2020” that is dedicated to your most-listened-to track, new Wrapped badges, piles of personalized playlists, and all of the sharing options you’d expect. After all, if you can’t trumpet how many hours you spend listening to Spotify this year, what have you been doing with your life?

The quizzes are a nice touch, letting users guess which of the four options actually made it to the top of the lists this year. The custom “Story of Your 2020” will show the day you started listening to your most-played, and also how long it took you to get to 100 streams, with some other milestones in between those dates.

2020 Wrapped arrives today on iOS and Android. Creators on Spotify will get their Wrapped creator experience later today. Also, can anyone explain why Josiah’s most-listened-to song in 2020 was Barbie Girl by Aqua?

