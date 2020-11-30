For some reason, Spotify is adding Stories to certain playlists

Stories are basically everywhere on social media now. From Snapchat and Instagram to Twitter and…LinkedIn, they are everywhere. Now, for some reason, Spotify is testing a Stories feature on certain curated playlists. It’s an interesting addition that really doesn’t add anything.

For example, on a curated Christmas Hits playlist, you can get Stories from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Trainor, and more. The Stories are just about the different artists’ favorite Christmas memories. It’s not a bad feature really, but one that just kinda feels out of place on Spotify.

The company has told Engadget that they are testing the feature on a small number of playlists, including Tear Drop, an emo rap playlist.

Spotify has stories now…. S P O T I F Y This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

In a statement, Spotify notes, “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

The company has tested Stories on the platform before with Storylines, which was tested back in 2019. At that time, it felt more like an expansion of Behind the Lyrics cards on the platform.

What do you think? How do you feel about Stories on Spotify? Would you like to see them become a permanent thing? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: