Epic Games, Spotify, and Match Group are teaming up to take on Apple

As I’m sure many of you are aware, Epic Games and Apple are currently going at it over Apple’s App Store policy, which gives them a 30% cut of sales from in-app purchases. Now, according to a new report from The New York Times, Epic Games is joining forces with Spotify and Match Group to form the Coalition for App Fairness.

The Coalition for App Fairness states that it is “an independent nonprofit organization founded by industry-leading companies to advocate for freedom of choice and fair competition across the app ecosystem.” Basically, the group has three main talking points when discussing Apple’s app ecosystem.

These include carefully crafted anti-competitive policies, a 30% app tax, and no consumer freedom. The Coalition for App Fairness believes that Apple prioritizes its own apps over those of other creators and it even steals ideas from other developers and pushes its own versions out above them. They also believe that the 30% fee is much higher than it needs to be and that no other companies have fees that can even come close to those of Apple.

Finally, in relation to freedom of choice, the Coalition states that Apple’s policy all but forces consumers to play by their rules and, in turn, forces them to pay more. The example given is related to Fortnite. An upgrade pack might cost $7.99 directly through Epic Games, but because of the fees, iOS players have to spend upwards of $10 on the exact same pack. That doesn’t seem very fair now, does it?

In addition to the companies mentioned above, Tile, Basecamp, Blockchain.com, and Protonmail are also a part of this newly-formed group. It will be interesting to see what, if anything, comes from this in the coming months.

