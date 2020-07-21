You can now access video podcasts on Spotify

Starting today, Spotify users can access video podcasts. Whether you’re a paying subscriber or someone who takes advantage of its free plan, anyone can now access video podcasts on both desktop and Spotify’s mobile app.

When watching video podcasts on the app, you can multitask between apps, and the podcasts audio will play in the background, similar to how YouTube works, in the case of premium users. And the best part? You can download video podcasts for offline viewing at a later time.

At launch, only a handful of podcasts will support video. These include Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast.

The company says video podcasts are rolling out to users today in markets where podcasts are supported. If you don’t see them available in your app yet, just be a little patient, they’re on the way soon.

This is a big move from Spotify. Usually, creators host their video podcasts on YouTube and other video streaming platforms. With this launch of video podcasts, Spotify is looking to take a slice of the cake.

Do you plan on taking advantage of video podcasts on Spotify?

