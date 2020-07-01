Spotify Premium Duo is a new plan meant for music-loving couples

If you are an avid Spotify user, you almost certainly have Spotify Premium. Not having to deal with ads and having more control over your playlists is great. The Family Plan, which offers plans for up to six people, is great for households, but what about if it is just two of you? That’s where the new Premium Duo Plan comes in.

Announced today, Premium Duo is a new streaming option meant for two people. Each person will get their own Premium account, with no restrictions. The only caveat here is that both people must be living at the same address, which is a bit of a bummer, but that’s also how the Family Plan currently functions.

Personally, I would love to see Spotify remove that restriction as it’s just silly. Streaming services like Netflix don’t enforce such restrictions, so why Spotify?

The new Premium Duo Plan will set you back $12.99, which really isn’t bad for what you are getting. A single Premium plan goes for $9.99 while the Family Plan (up to six people in the household) is $14.99. Premium Duo subscribers will have full access to Spotify Premium (ad-free, full control over playlists, etc.) but will also get a shared playlist catered for both people.

Spotify notes this shared playlist will be updated regularly and will offer a blend of both people’s listening preferences. That could either be great or terrible, depending on the pairing, but either way, it’s a neat feature.

Overall, this is a no brainer for couples (or even roommates) living under the same roof, as it is going to save you a little bit of money while giving you an additional (if not somewhat gimmicky) feature. You can sign up for the new Premium Duo Plan here.

What do you think? Interested in this new Premium plan from Spotify?

