Netflix will start canceling inactive accounts to help people save money

If you’re like me, you probably have some lingering subscriptions that you are paying for but never use. While that’s not going to be Netflix for most of us, it’s not completely outside the realm of possibility that some people may be paying for a Netflix subscription they are not using.

Now, Netflix is looking to help those people by canceling accounts that have been inactive by sending alerts to customers who haven’t engaged in the platform for a year and then again at the two-year mark. Customers will receive emails and in-app notifications regarding the pending cancelation. If users want to continue paying for the service, they’ll just need to confirm that through the email or app.

Netflix did not make it immediately clear how long customers have to confirm before the account is canceled, but the company did make it clear that people can start up their accounts again without much fuss. “Anyone who cancels their account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them,” notes the press release.

The streaming giant says that the number of inactive accounts is small, making up less than half a percent of active users, or “only a few hundred thousand” accounts. To normal people, that seems like a lot of accounts, but with Netflix having over 180 million subscribers, it really is a drop in the massive bucket that is Netflix.

