Netflix is adding new parental features to keep kids from watching things they shouldn’t

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Kids are stuck at home and they don’t really have much to do except for binge-watching their favorite shows and movies back-to-back all day long. Noting this, Netflix has released an update for parents with an array of new features to give them more control over what their kids watch. By more control, I mean complete control. Let’s hop into what Netflix has changed.

The most interesting new feature is the ability to remove individual series or films from any kids’ profile. When done, these shows won’t show up anywhere in that specific profile. Prior to this, parents did not have the option to remove individual titles, only the option of putting a PIN on movies and series above a particular maturity rating.

Netflix has also added a new feature to prevent sneaky little kids who use their parents’ profiles to watch things by adding the ability to put a PIN on individual profiles. On top of this, parents can also view the history of what their kids have been watching and when. Autoplay can also be turned off of episodes in kids’ profiles.

Netflix is also expanding a feature that allows parents and guardians to filter out titles within kids’ profiles that are not appropriate for their age based on a rating system that differs from country to country.

If parents are looking for a way to access these settings, they can do so by going into their profile-management settings and clicking “More” within the app or by selecting the menu drop-down in a web browser.

