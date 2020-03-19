Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2020
Community is coming to Netflix!
As we all do our part by practicing social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus, streaming services like Netflix are a godsend. They can provide the entire household with literal days of entertainment to consume as we all get used to spending more time in our homes and less time out in public.
Netflix, like it does every month, is getting ready to release a new batch of movies and shows to the streaming service in April 2020. There are a couple of standouts here. First, the entire Matrix trilogy will be available for the entire month, as well as Lethal Weapon 1-4. If you are a Tarantino fan, Django Unchained will be made available to stream on April 25.
If you are a fan of shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, the first six seasons of the hit show Community also comes out on April 1.
Everything coming to Netflix in April 2020
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Nailed It!: Season 4
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl With All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem
- La Casa de Papel: Part 4
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- LA Originals
- La Vie Scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
April 14
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
- Fauda: Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los Huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked With Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El Silencio del Pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3
April 24
- After Life: Season 2
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever
April 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat
- Summertime
April 30
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims’ Game
What are you most excited about? Plan on using Netflix a lot in the coming weeks? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
