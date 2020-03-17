As more movie theaters shut down, Universal is putting its new movies on streaming services

With social distancing becoming commonplace among businesses, schools, and more, it makes sense that movie theaters are starting to shut their doors to crowds. For fervent moviegoers, this obviously sucks, but it makes sense.

Now, Universal Studios will start making its new movie releases available on platforms like Amazon Prime, Comcast, and Apple TV. Expect to see new movies landing on these services starting March 20.

Movies that Universal has announced will include The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma. All of these movies have released in the past handful of weeks. In addition to these titles, Trolls World Tour, which releases in theaters on April 10, will be made available on these streaming services the same day.

“Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” notes NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

If you plan on renting any of the movies mentioned above, they will set you back $19.99 and you’ll have 48-hours to watch them once you start streaming the movies.

