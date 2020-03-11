All The Streams (kinda) gives viewers free access to all of the major streaming services

If you feel like you have a growing mountain of streaming services dinging your bank account every month, you’re not alone. Many of us are feeling the effects of the segmentation of the streaming industry and trying to decide what to pay for is a pain. Do you stick with the tried-and-true Netflix? What about Disney+? Don’t forget HBO Max and even Peacock.

But what if there was a Pirate Radio-like service that compiled all of these for you and streamed things all day, every day? What if you didn’t have to pay for it? Would you tune in?

That’s exactly the idea behind All The Streams from MSCHF. All The Streams has Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, and more streaming all day, every day – with one major caveat. You don’t have any control over what is playing. When I tuned in earlier, John Wick was playing on HBO and the Disney+ channel was airing the new Aladdin movie.

MSCHF is no stranger to strange, dare I say, mischievous, antics. This includes replacing cigarettes with kazoos and fake celebrity FaceTime calls, so this really falls in line with their brand.

Also, don’t get it twisted, this will be taken down at some point, so if you want to watch some random episodes of The Witcher or Game of Thrones, now is the time.

What do you think? Plan on checking out All The Streams? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

