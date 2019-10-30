HBO Max snags South Park’s exclusive streaming rights for a cool $500 million

HBO Max is launching in May, and with it comes the exclusive streaming rights to South Park. It only cost HBO a whopping $500 million, but hey, who’s complaining. South Park should arrive on HBO Max in June 2020.

All of the show’s 23 seasons, including three new upcoming seasons, will be available on the company’s new streaming platform. Newer episodes that air on TV will be available on HBO Max 24 hours after the show originally airs on Comedy Central.

This is a big blow for Hulu, as they had the previous streaming rights to the show. But with Disney+ gearing up, I think the majority-Disney-owned company will survive.

HBO Max will run you $15 a month and drastically expands the current HBO Now offering, which also runs $15 a month. You get access to shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Rick and Morty, and a whole lot more.

