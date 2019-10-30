HBO Max launches in May 2020 and will run you $15 a month

If you aren’t completely sick and tired of spending money on twelve different streaming service subscriptions, get ready, because HBO Max launches in May 2020.

The service will run you $15 a month and basically drastically expands the current HBO Now offering which also runs $15 a month. HBO Now subscribers will be able to transition over when the new service is available.

In addition to movies and TV shows (like Friends), HBO Max will also feature podcasts, which is a bit of a strange choice, but hey, if you want to differentiate yourself from a million other streaming services, throw something in there that none of them have. You’ll also be able to download shows and movies to watch later.

HBO Max contains no ads, but eventually, it will release a lower-priced tier that includes ads. It will contain 10,000 hours of programming and have 31 original shows in the first year, according to CNET.

Speaking of cost, if you have a traditional HBO subscription through AT&T, you’ll get the streaming service for free. For other cable providers, deals are still in the works.

Honestly, I’m exhausted already. We have hit the point of streaming service overflow, with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, PlayStation Vue (RIP), Apple TV+, Peacock, and the list goes on and on. That being said, HBO typically has some solid original programming, so maybe this will be one of the few that make the cut.

What do you think? Glad to see yet another new streaming service? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: