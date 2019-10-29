We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

The letter was aimed at Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, and his top lieutenants. It decried the social network’s recent decision to let politicians post any claims they wanted — even false ones — in ads on the site. It asked Facebook’s leaders to rethink the stance. The message was written by Facebook’s own employees. Facebook’s position on political advertising is “a threat to what FB stands for,” the employees wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times. “We strongly object to this policy as it stands.” – New York Times

Here we go again…

Samsung has teased a new foldable phone concept onstage at the company’s developer conference today. The new concept, which Samsung didn’t name, looks more like a traditional flip phone thanks to a foldable display that allows the device to fold in half. – The Verge

R.I.P.

After reports about trying to find a buyer, it seems that PlayStation Vue has decided to shut down the service instead. The service, which debuted in 2015, was one of the first Live TV Streaming Services to launch — and is now the first vMVPD to shut down. The service will officially go dark on January 30th, 2020. – The Streamable

Electronic Arts is coming back to Steam, the publisher announced today. Technically, it never really left, but after it launched its rival Origin PC digital distribution storefront in 2011, EA throttled back its release slate to little more than Sims 3 expansion packs and even stopped those in 2013. – GameIndustryBiz

Ok, this actually pretty useful:

Today, Google announced it’s bringing the .new shortcuts to the rest of the web. Now, any company or organization can register their own .new domain to generate a .new shortcut that works with their own web app. Several have already done so, including Microsoft, which now has “word.new” to start a new word document, or Spotify, which has “playlist.new” to start adding songs to a new playlist on its streaming app. – TechCrunch

End of an era.

Google has announced that it will stop indexing Flash content in Search as the internet prepares to bid a (not so fond) farewell to the multimedia software platform next year.“In web pages that contain Flash content, Google Search will ignore the Flash content,” said Google engineering manager Dong-Hwi Lee in a blog post. “Google Search will stop indexing standalone SWF files.”

And in just case you missed some of our tech stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Tech Mentions

50 years ago today, the internet was born in Room 3420

Nearly two-thirds of Uber customers don’t tip their drivers, study says

‘Nearly All’ Counter-Strike Microtransactions Are Being Used for Money Laundering