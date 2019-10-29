News
Tech Hangover: Gaming news gets some love today
RIP PlayStation Vue, we hardly knew ya.
Over 250 Facebook employees have signed a letter visible on an internal forum that says letting politicians lie in ads is “a threat” to the company
The letter was aimed at Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, and his top lieutenants. It decried the social network’s recent decision to let politicians post any claims they wanted — even false ones — in ads on the site. It asked Facebook’s leaders to rethink the stance. The message was written by Facebook’s own employees. Facebook’s position on political advertising is “a threat to what FB stands for,” the employees wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times. “We strongly object to this policy as it stands.” – New York Times
Samsung unveils new foldable flip phone concept
Here we go again…
Samsung has teased a new foldable phone concept onstage at the company’s developer conference today. The new concept, which Samsung didn’t name, looks more like a traditional flip phone thanks to a foldable display that allows the device to fold in half. – The Verge
PlayStation Vue is Shutting Down Live TV Streaming Service in January
R.I.P.
After reports about trying to find a buyer, it seems that PlayStation Vue has decided to shut down the service instead. The service, which debuted in 2015, was one of the first Live TV Streaming Services to launch — and is now the first vMVPD to shut down. The service will officially go dark on January 30th, 2020. – The Streamable
EA returns to Steam
Electronic Arts is coming back to Steam, the publisher announced today. Technically, it never really left, but after it launched its rival Origin PC digital distribution storefront in 2011, EA throttled back its release slate to little more than Sims 3 expansion packs and even stopped those in 2013. – GameIndustryBiz
Google brings its ‘.new’ domains to the rest of the web, including to Spotify, Microsoft & others
Ok, this actually pretty useful:
Today, Google announced it’s bringing the .new shortcuts to the rest of the web. Now, any company or organization can register their own .new domain to generate a .new shortcut that works with their own web app. Several have already done so, including Microsoft, which now has “word.new” to start a new word document, or Spotify, which has “playlist.new” to start adding songs to a new playlist on its streaming app. – TechCrunch
Google Search to stop indexing Flash content in late 2019
End of an era.
Google has announced that it will stop indexing Flash content in Search as the internet prepares to bid a (not so fond) farewell to the multimedia software platform next year.“In web pages that contain Flash content, Google Search will ignore the Flash content,” said Google engineering manager Dong-Hwi Lee in a blog post. “Google Search will stop indexing standalone SWF files.”
