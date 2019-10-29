Review: Bagotte BG700 robotic vacuum – a solid entry in the world of robovacs

The Good It can tackle course dog hair with no issue At just under 3" tall, it can get to just about everywhere in my house The dust bin is so easy to take out, empty and replace The box includes a replacement for all moving objects, a cleaning tool and boundary magnets. I had to buy that stuff with my last one. The Bad There are two apps and the primary one that you will find on Google Play is not the right one. Having a super glossy and reflective finish on the vacuum is probably the worst idea ever. It moves around strong enough that a few times it got stuck on the bottom of an Ikea chair in my house. 9 Overall

The Bagotte BG700 Robot Vacuum has shown me that all robot vacuums aren’t just gimmicks. As a matter of fact, the BG700 has pretty much turned my opinion around on them. Kevin and the rest of the KnowTechie team have raved about robot vacuums in the past but my experience with them has been less than stellar.

Last year, I ordered my wife a robot vacuum for our anniversary. It worked, for lack of a better term, as it noisily knocked around my house. We have a German Shepherd and the poor vacuum choked on the hair. It wasn’t uncommon to come home and find it dead in the living room. If it wasn’t there, it was probably stuck under the couch or on anything else that was a few centimeters high. Eventually, it was retired for a traditional vacuum as it required far less work.

When I received the BG700 for my review, we had just replaced our former German Shepherd with a longer-haired one. Based on my prior experience, I figured it would quickly suck up some hair and dirt and stop working within a few minutes. However, the BG700 is likely closer to a traditional Roomba than whatever the hell my last one was. The first test run for the BG700 went well and the vacuum went back to the base after telling it to do so through the app.

The BG700 looks about as nice as it performs

Sporting a sleek and reflective design, I am almost afraid to touch the BG700. Unlike my last robot vacuum, I, fortunately, do not have to all that often. The BG700 has a quick-release on the back of it to get to the dust bin. The BG700’s bin opens up for easy access to empty it out and has a separate compartment for the HEPA filter. The bin itself is fairly large and was able to go through my living room, kitchen and hallways of my home before I needed to empty it out. That works perfectly because that is the area that needs to be cleaned daily.

While my first run with the BG700 was started with the included remote, I moved over to the app for daily usage. This is where I encountered my first issue with the BG700. The app for the vacuum is called BG Home and is fairly easy to find in the Play Store.

Unfortunately, I went through the process of creating an account and registering an email before I found out there are two BG Home apps. One of the apps (the recommended one) is for some sort of smart plug product. I spent about an hour messing around with it before realizing the manual’s version of the app wasn’t just cosmetically different. After doing a full search, I found the right app and was able to connect my BG700 to my Wifi. I wasn’t ever able to locate my home through the GPS, but I’m not sure if it affects the app at all.

When the BG Home app is correctly installed, it works pretty well. I was able to program it to clean the floors of my house every afternoon before my family gets home. That means I got my kids used to emptying the bin when they got home. One time, my wife informed me that the vacuum was MIA and the app has a “Find Me” option which makes the BG700 play a little tune until you locate it. The app also allows you to select the strength of suction on the vacuum, how you want it to clean, and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa home systems as well.

If you have a dog that is prone to shedding, this one continues to suck in the best way

When it comes to actually being a vacuum, the BG700 gets the job done. The wheels have enough grip and traction to clear small obstacles like cords and slight inclines. The sweeping brushes rub across the floor and don’t seem to miss much of anything. On the primary setting of SmartBooster or even the MAX setting, the BG700 is still impressively quiet. My old vacuum was obnoxiously loud for the sake of being loud but the BG700 is so quiet that I actually thought it wasn’t functioning correctly at first. Most importantly, it easily handles dog hair and food that my dog leaves all over.

At about $220 and an Amazon’s Choice product, I would highly recommend the vacuum. The app is so easy to navigate and program that I can make changes as needed with no issue. One of the more interesting things is that the BG700 will return to the base when the battery is low, charge itself back up and return to where it left off and finish the job. Yeah, the BG700 is more diligent about vacuuming the floor than either of my kids are.

Can I give the BG700 an allowance instead?

A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.

