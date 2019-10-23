News
This company wants to put your face on a robot and they’ll pay you $130K for it
Where do I sign?
Ever wanted your face to live forever? Maybe you can, as a British engineering firm is looking for the new face for a companion robot it’s building. No, not that sort of companion, this one will be designed to keep senior citizens company.
Oh, and in case you’re not already interested, they want to pay you $130,000 for the privilege. Nice.
British engineering firm Geomiq wants you to be the face (literally) of its new line of robot caretakers
Geomiq is searching for a “kind and friendly” face to call their own. You’ll be cloned across “potentially thousands” of robots worldwide, and serve as a faithful companion to the elderly. Sounds great, right?
- There are no age or gender limits on the application, with would-be-robots just needing to send a pic of their face to an email address
- You’ll have to license your face to the company and the secretive designer, but you will get $130,000 for your troubles
- If you make it to the “next phase,” you’ll get full details on the robot (and presumably an ironclad non-disclosure to sign)
- The robot has been in development for five years, is owned privately, and has VC funding
Want to be the face of the
Terminator , err I mean, senior citizen companion bot? Head on over to Geomiq’s site where you can get all the submission details.
What do you think? Is this something you’d do? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The FTC is finally doing something about ‘stalking’ apps
- Umm, so Google Stadia pre-orders don’t guarantee day one access
- The Amazon Rainforest fires are still going and now you can track them in real-time
- Tech Hangover: This is Facebook’s America now