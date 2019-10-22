Tech Hangover: This is Facebook’s America now

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This is Facebook’s America now, we’re just living in it.

Heaven forbid a political candidate’s Facebook account gets hacked. They might spread disinformation…like they’re already allowed to do in Facebook ads… – TechCrunch

The U.S. government is fed up with Facebook’s shit and now they’re out for blood. Facebook is an evil company and I for one hope something comes out of all this.

Forty-seven state attorneys general have now joined a sweeping investigation into Facebook’s business practices aimed at determining whether the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior, ignored privacy laws, or violated any other laws, according to the New York Attorney General’s office. – Gizmodo

Imagine having every facial expression you made throughout the workday analyzed by artificial intelligence? This company uses its software to who’s best for the job. Um, yea, this isn’t creepy at all.

The system uses candidates’ computer or cellphone cameras to analyze their facial movements, word choice and speaking voice before ranking them against other applicants based on an automatically generated “employability” score. – Washington Post

This is a pretty interesting story because I can see where this hits close to home. Imagine using Gmail for so long that you hit you a data cap preventing you from getting new emails. Well, this is happening to people, forcing them to pay up.

Google lured billions of consumers to its digital services by offering copious free cloud storage. That’s beginning to change. The Alphabet Inc. unit has whittled down some free storage offers in recent months, while prodding more users toward a new paid cloud subscription called Google One. That’s happening as the amount of data people stash online continues to soar.

A source in this story tells Bloomberg:

“I was merrily using the account and one day I noticed I hadn’t received any email since the day before,” said Rod Adams, a nuclear energy analyst and retired naval officer. After using Gmail since 2006, he’d finally hit his 15 GB cap and Google had cut him off. Switching away from Gmail wasn’t an easy option because many of his social and business contacts reach him that way. “I just said ‘OK, been free for a long time, now I’m paying,’” Adams said.

With each passing week, former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge’s UFO research organization keeps giving us reasons to take it more seriously. The group, called To the Stars Academy, just signed an agreement with the U.S. Army in which it will help the military study and develop advanced materials for the purposes of developing “active camouflage, beamed energy propulsion, and quantum communication” for use on military vehicles. – Motherboard

Amazon joins Facebook and Microsoft to fight deepfakes

Look who doesn’t want to be left out of the party…..

Deepfakes have come across as serious problems this year and big companies are now paying attention. Amazon announced today it’s joining the DeepFake Detection challenge (DFDC) driven by major corporations such as Facebook and Microsoft to boost efforts to identify manipulated content. – The Next Web

I’m not going to sugar coat it, Casey Newton of The Verge sums it up best: “This might be the most Comcast story I have ever read.” Lol, Comcast is the absolute worst.

Comcast made headlines last month when it announced plans to give a free streaming box to all of its internet-only subscribers — except, there’s an extra fee that Comcast didn’t clearly disclose at the time. It’ll only give the box to internet-only subscribers who also rent a modem and router from the company for an additional $13 per month. – The Verge

I think Josiah is generally excited about this actually. He tweeted this earlier: “Incogmeato, ya’ll.” So, I dunno.

According to a press release, Pizza Hut is following competitors like Burger King and Dunkin Donuts by testing a pizza that features MorningStar Farm’s “Incogmeato” Italian sausage. MorningStar Farms is owned by Kellogg’s which you probably know for their breakfast foods, like Pop-Tarts, Eggo, and a lot of cereals. – Mashable

