Tech Hangover: Mark Zuckerberg can’t stop, won’t stop

As usual, Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know how much Facebook is changing the world. Now he thinks it’s capable of preventing wars. Yea, keep thinking that buddy.

Facebook might have been able to help prevent the Iraq War had it existed at the time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed in a high-profile speech that attempted to recast the controversial origins of the social network in a more noble light. – Business Insider

Let’s face it. Our data is being used in ways you never thought. Mainly, it’s being sold and some company is making money from it. If companies can’t handle our data correctly, then they should be liable if they misuse and lie about it.

Dubbed the Mind Your Own Business Act, the bill promises consumers the ability to opt out of data collection and sale with a single click. It also demands that corporations be transparent as to how consumer data is collected, used, and who it’s sold to, while imposing harsh fines and prison sentences upon corporations and executives that misuse consumer data and lie about it. – Motherboard

Remember when everyone said the iPad would soon replace laptops? Well, how’s that going?

Adobe has been testing Photoshop for iPad under the codename Rocket with a small group of beta testers since earlier this year. Participants have told Bloomberg News that some beta versions don’t include well-established features they expected to be part of the release. They complained about less advanced or missing features around core functionality like filters, the pen tool and custom paintbrush libraries, vector drawing, color spaces, RAW editing, smart objects, layer styles and certain options for mask creation. – Bloomberg

Read the first sentence in the drop quote below. This is exactly what I would have written here.

Mark Zuckerberg still thinks we’re all “dumb fucks.” This indisputable fact was once again ground into our skulls Thursday morning when the CEO of the toxic cesspool otherwise known as Facebook waxed semi-philosophic on free speech at Georgetown University. Amidst the tired and expected Reddit-logic-bro-like ramblings, one moment stood out for its sheer audacity: Zuckerberg’s attempt to forcefully rewrite the history of his company’s founding. – Mashable

Imgur is growing up. One of the biggest reasons it is where it is today is thanks to the NSFW community. End of an era.

Imgur’s decision to stop hosting Reddit’s NSFW content came about, in the company’s words, because they wanted “Imgur to be a fun and entertaining place that brings happiness to the Internet for many, many years to come.” That emphasis on longevity is a hint: it means they don’t see Reddit as necessarily the best way forward. – The Verge

Wait, you’re telling me a company that’s constantly under fire for data breaches isn’t selling a lot of its video-chat devices? Hmm, I wonder why.

Facebook’s Portal video-chat device—which puts a camera and a sensitive microphone in your living room—isn’t flying off the shelves, say supply-chain sources and store sales reps. – Fast Company

