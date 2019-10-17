This company makes it harder for people to find you online

It’s a fact of modern life that our data is everywhere. From social media to sketchy data brokers, it’s hard to keep our information from getting into the wrong hands.

A company called Abine knows this all too well and has been running its DeleteMe service for the last eight years, helping consumers keep their information out of the hands of unscrupulous data brokers.

DeleteMe takes your data back from shadowy data brokers

Your data should be yours, but it’s not. Everyone from the White Pages to Spokeo and dozens of lesser-known data brokers hold your information. Isn’t it better to not have them be able to resell your info for super cheap? You’re worth more than that.

Here’s how it works:

You give DeleteMe your information so they can search for matching records held elsewhere

They then get those records removed, and send you a report of what’s been done within 7 days

DeleteMe then sends removal requests to a huge list of data brokers every 3 months on your behalf

It’s a recurring yearly subscription, because data brokers are always regaining your information

For $130 a year, or $230 for two people, you can get DeleteMe’s experts to remove your data. You could do it yourself, using their handy guide, but it’s super time-consuming, especially if you have to do it every few months. Some things are just better left to the professionals.

