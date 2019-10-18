The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 15 million units in North America alone

In case you needed more proof that the Nintendo Switch was out here crushing it, the little-console-that-could has now surpassed the 15 million mark in terms of hardware sales.

This includes both the OG Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo Switch Lite. The United States makes up 13 million of those 15 million units.

The news was first reported in a press release. “As we enter our third holiday season, Nintendo Switch is creating smiles and enjoying broad appeal, with more than 15 million consumers across North America playing their favorite games whenever and wherever they like,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

In addition to some awesome sales numbers for the console, four games, in particular, have sold like hotcakes. Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey have sold over 6 million copies each.

I do have to wonder if those numbers would be higher if Nintendo would address and fix the Joy-Con drift issue the plagues so many systems. I have the original Nintendo Switch and planned on buying a Switch Lite, but with reports regarding stick drift hitting the Switch Lite, I held back.

Regardless, the Nintendo Switch has already sold more units than the Nintendo Wii U did in its entire lifetime, only selling 13 million in total.

What do you think? Surprised the Switch is selling as well as it is?

