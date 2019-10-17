Apparently, the Google Stadia wireless controller will actually need a wire for most devices

Google is entering the gaming market in November with its (hopefully) innovative gaming streaming service, Stadia. You’ll be able to play wirelessly with the Google Stadia controller through a Chromecast Ultra, which is cool.

What’s not cool, however, is that all other methods of playing games through Stadia will require that the wireless controller will… need to be plugged in with a wire to work?

This was first spotted during this week’s Google event during a promo trailer for the Stadia.

Wait, what?

At launch, wireless play with the Stadia Controller is only available on TV using a Chromecast Ultra.

So this means that for Pixel devices and computers you’ll actually need to plug in with a USB cable. So that’s cool, I guess. I mean, it kinda throws the whole “seamless play” thing out the window as it now means you’ll also have to move your USB cable around and plug it in. It also means that a normal Chromecast will not work with Stadia and you’ll need to upgrade to the more expensive Ultra version.

Honestly, this is a bit disappointing, but I’ve come to expect that from basically everything tech and gaming. I shouldn’t be surprised at this point. It does seem as if wireless will come to more devices in the future, but like, just get it right off jump.

What do you think? Surprised that Stadia will not have full wireless support at launch in November? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

