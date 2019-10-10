You can now buy an Xbox One controller on… Apple’s online store?

With Apple Arcade unleashed upon the world, I guess Apple believes some people are going to want a controller to play a variety of games available on the platform.

Now, you can purchase an official Xbox One controller directly off of Apple’s website. It joins a small list of other controllers available. It will run you $59.99 and can be shipped or picked up in-store.

The Xbox One controller will work with your iPhone, iPad, and even Apple TV. The PlayStation 4 controller can do this, as well, but it is nowhere to be found on Apple’s online store. Maybe in the future, but honestly, you can almost always find official controllers for cheaper than the normal retail prices, so really, it’s not a big deal.

Here’s how to connect an Xbox One controller to your Apple device

Want to connect a controller to your Apple device? Follow these steps:

Open your Bluetooth settings on your device (Settings -> Bluetooth) Turn on the Xbox One controller Hold the pairing button located on the top of the controller for 3 seconds and release Your Xbox One controller should pop up on your device’s found Bluetooth devices

That’s it, you’re all set up now! If you have issues with the connection, make sure your device is discoverable and restart the steps listed above.

