Uber is testing a feature that lets you bring pets along for the ride

Getting in an Uber with a pet can be tricky. Some drivers allow it; some don’t. Uber’s best suggestion is to contact your driver beforehand. Now, to make things a whole lot easier and decrease the number of ride cancelations, the company is testing a new feature that lets you bring them along for a fee starting October 16th in a select number of cities.

The service, aptly named uberPET, costs an extra $3-$5 to bring your dog, cat, or any other pet along for your Uber ride. This is obviously an additional surcharge on top of your normal Uber ride charges. Service animals continue to remain exempt from this charge, per Uber’s policies and state and federal laws.

uberPET will be available to all customers in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay starting on October 16th.

As someone who’s been ghosted by an Uber driver for showing up to my ride with a dog, this is a welcome feature. If I had the option to pay an extra fee, I totally would have. Hopefully, Uber rolls this out nationwide soon. I’m sure a lot of people wouldn’t mind the extra fee.

