Uber just launched Uber Works – It’s like a temp agency for the gig economy

Uber just unveiled its latest attempt at turning the country into a gig economy – Uber Works. This service sounds like a recruitment company, matching blue-collar workers like chefs and clerks to employers that need temporary aid.

Oh, and in case you’re worried about things like employee benefits, Uber says that Uber Works workers will get W2 status, which entitles them to things like healthcare or other benefits offered by their eventual employers.

Uber Works is a recruitment agency for the gig economy

Instead of the hands-off approach, something Uber has used to date, this time is different. Work users are W2 employees, just of the employer they were matched with, not employees of Uber. Those staffing agencies or businesses signed up will have to pay payroll taxes for workers matched through the service.

That’s an important distinction, as it stops Uber getting flak for using contractors as employees so they don’t have to provide benefits. Shame they can’t do the same thing for its drivers, but this is a step in the right direction.

The service has been testing in Chicago for the last year, and now Uber is rolling it out officially in the city. Work should come to a city near you soon, I mean, it’s Uber – their rate of growth is huge.

