Sony is finally making it easier for developers to implement cross-platform multiplayer

There’s been a lot of discussion over the past year or so about cross-platform gaming. Titles like Fortnite and Rocket League helped blaze the trail, but Sony continued to push back against the tide of gamers and developers that wanted to see more options for gaming with friends.

Now, Sony has announced (via a story on Wired) that its cross-play efforts on PlayStation 4 are moving out of beta (I honestly didn’t realize it was in beta), and will allow cross-play on any game that includes the functionality from developers.

In addition to Rocket League and Fortnite, other games did include cross-platform multiplayer, including Dauntless and the upcoming Call of Duty title.

This is honestly great to see, as gaming is continuing to evolve past console loyalty. Our friends are on a variety of platforms, we should be able to play with them whenever it is possible.

What games would you like to see add cross-platform multiplayer? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: