The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature cross-play for everyone

With titles like Rocket League and Fortnite leading the charge in cross-play gaming, the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also include the coveted feature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches on October 25 and will include cross-play between Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

With Call of Duty games being a staple each year, this will be the first time cross-play will be available in the series. Gamers will be able to play with their friends and against others through the use of a new COD Account. This is similar to how Rocket League and Fortnite handle cross-play.

Because of the disparity in playing with mouse and keyboard vs controller, Activision will be offering various methods of matchmaking. For one, both consoles will feature keyboard and mouse support. Then, when matchmaking, you can choose to either play against people use KBM, people using controllers, or if you are brave, just say eff it and don’t set limitations on controller type.

All modes will feature cross-play except for ranked modes and upcoming tournament play.

Honestly, this is great to see. Giving players more options to play with their friends is such an important aspect of gaming and it’s good to see more companies and platforms getting on board with the feature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 25.

