Call of Duty: Mobile is launching on iOS and Android on October 1

So, there’s a Call of Duty game coming to a phone near you. I’m not excited about it, you’re probably not excited about it, but like the sunrise, Call of Duty will always show up.

This was inevitable, with games like PUBG helping bring popularity to the genre on mobile, and like PUBG, Call of Duty: Mobile will contain a battle royale mode alongside more traditional game modes.

Call of Duty: Mobile will launch for iOS and Android on October 1 worldwide. You can pre-register on Android here.

More about Call of Duty: Mobile

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new mobile title is definitely banking on nostalgia, as it will feature iconic maps and weapons from the games going all the way back to Modern Warfare 2.

It will have various modes to play, including deathmatch, free-for-all, and search and destroy.

Overall, it doesn’t look terrible and if they can nail the mobile controls, it will almost certainly bring in lots of players like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite have managed to do, but for me, it’s just yet another COD game in a long list of uninspired titles.

What do you think? Interested in the new Call of Duty: Mobile game? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: