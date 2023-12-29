Nothing Phone (2)a could come in under $450, says new leak

Nothing seems almost ready with the Nothing Phone (2)a. The device is unofficially slated for early 2024, and the latest leak has provided a few more bits of information about the handset, including price.

Nothing currently only has two phones in its portfolio – Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2). Both are considered flagships from the company, even though the Phone (1) came with a mid-range processor.

Hence, the Nothing Phone (2)a will be the company’s third handset and first non-flagship Android smartphone, and it seems set to be quite wallet-friendly.

The new leak comes from Roland Quandt, who frequently delivers accurate leaks regarding multiple Android devices, and reveals the Phone (2)a’s RAM/storage specs and price range.

Nothing Phone (2a)

8/128GB

12/256GB

White or Black

Sub 400 Euro price for base model. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 28, 2023

Nothing Phone (2)a will share some similarities with Phone (2)

Source: Brar on X/Twitter

According to Quandt, the base variant of the Nothing Phone (2)a could feature 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is acceptable and will also bring the handset in under €400 ($444).

While a €400 price tag may not mean much, we need to remember that the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at €469 ($521), making the Phone (2) almost $100 cheaper.

However, Quandt has also discussed a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which of course, is likely to cost more.

While there’s no way to verify Quandt’s information about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2)a, we have to admit the leaked configuration falls in line with the previous models from Nothing.

Unsurprisingly, the leaker has also revealed that Phone (2)a will be only available in two colorways, Black and white. We were already aware of this information courtesy of the previous leak, though.

In regards to a launch date, Nothing has an event scheduled for February 27, 2024, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

So, we will likely see a partial or complete Nothing Phone (2)a launch at this event, alongside the possible announcement of the Nothing Phone (3) – the company’s next flagship.

