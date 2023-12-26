New leak reveals Nothing Phone (2)a display and camera specs

Nothing, the London-based company known for the recent hit, the Nothing Phone (2), is rumored to develop a mid-range handset, the Nothing Phone (2)a, following the industry trend.

There have been several developments regarding the Nothing Phone (2)a in the past couple of weeks. However, the latest leak has revealed the rumored phone’s camera and display specs, colorways, and official wallpapers.

The leak comes from Smartprix in partnership with tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, right after a leaked image of the test unit came from leaker Yogesh Brar.

Nothing Phone (2)a leaked display & camera specs

The device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and will likely sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel boasting a resolution of 1084×2412 pixels.

Source: Yogesh Brar on X/Twitter

Tipster Kamila has revealed the Phone (2)a’s panel will be manufactured by China’s Visionox and BOE, which has a model number of “rm692h5.”

There’s no concrete information about the display size; however, a previous leak has hinted at a 6.7-inch screen.

That said, the biggest talking points in the latest leak are the camera specs of the Nothing Phone (2)a.

Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!



Model: A142.

Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).



Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.



Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjA — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 15, 2023

According to Kamila, the handset is expected to sport a horizontally arranged dual camera setup on its back, supported by the leaked test unit image.

In addition, Kamila has revealed the Phone (2)a’s camera hardware. According to the tipster, a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 shooter with a 1/1.5” sensor size and 1.0-micron pixel size will be the primary shooter.

Meanwhile, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76” sensor size and 0.64-micron pixel size will take the place of the handset’s secondary shooter.

In addition, a 32MP Sony IMX615 punch-hole camera will take care of the selfies, which was also seen on the OnePlus 10. While the initial leaks pointed to a 16MP selfie camera, the tipster says it was incorrect.

Nothing Phone (2)a colors & availability

According to the tipster, the Nothing Phone (2)a will be available in two colorways, Black and White. Kamila says only one of the colorways will be available at launch, while the other will join later.

According to the report, the Nothing Phone (2)a will be available in four regions initially, with four region variants spotted so far — India, Japan, Europe, and Global.

Nothing Phone (2)a wallpapers

Lastly, the folks at the Smartprix were able to grab hold of the official wallpapers for the Nothing Phone (2)a.

The handset will reportedly come with seven wallpapers. They are named – Ruxe, Nexul, Azunim White, Orbique, Rubrane Black, Ambra, and Virmar.

There’s no official set date yet for the Nothing Phone (2)a. However, Nothing has announced an event date for February 27, which is, in all likelihood, the launch date for the Phone (2)a.

