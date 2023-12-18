Leak reveals Nothing Phone (2)a specs, design, and launch date 

The evidence supporting the existence of Nothing’s first budget smartphone, the so-called Nothing Phone (2)a, isn’t lacking. In fact, there have been multiple revelations in the past few weeks.

But on Saturday, we got the biggest revelation yet – detailed specs and images of the test unit of the Nothing Phone (2)a.

The leak comes from the renowned tipster Yogesh Brar, who has revealed a very clear image of Nothing’s upcoming handset, the Phone (2)a, along with a few key spec details and a possible launch date.

Nothing Phone (2)a to sport a MediaTek chip and a new redesigned Glyph interface

Nothing’s last phone was the Phone (2), which was received considerably well with an improved camera and hardware. However, with the upcoming Nothing Phone (2)a, the company is going in a slightly different direction.

According to the leak, the Nothing Phone (2)a will feature an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact measurement of the display size at the moment of writing this article.

The leak also confirmed the Nothing Phone (2)a will sport the Dimensity 7200 chipset, which is a first for a Nothing handset and also a tad below the Dimensity 8000 series.

So, expect MediaTek for Nothing’s mid-range and Snapdragon chips for the flagships in the future, which seems to be the company’s way of differentiating between its midranges and flagships.

In addition, the report confirms that the Phone (2)a will also be sporting two 50MP sensors on its rear with a brand new design of the Glyph interface, but the controls will be similar to the Nothing Phone 2.

The handset is also said to be powered by the Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage.

Nothing Phone (2)a sports a centered dual-camera system on its back

Source: Yogesh Brar via X/Twitter

The leaked image of the alleged Nothing Phone (2)a showcases the handset’s back, displaying the dual rear camera system positioned at the handset’s center. Unfortunately, we also don’t see the redesigned Glyph interface.

The image of the front of the Phone (2)a reveals a centered punch-hole selfie camera, similar to the Nothing Phone (2). So, clearly, the back of the Nothing Phone (2)a is getting the most attention from the company.

Additionally, Brar has also mentioned that Nothing Phone (2)a will launch at the Mobile World Congress in 2024.

Nothing has already sent out invites for its February 27 event at MWC, where the company could definitely launch the Phone 2a with an expected price tag of $400 alongside the Nothing Phone (3).

