OPPO Find X8 Ultra launched with impressive Hasselblad cameras

OPPO has officially launched the Find X8 Ultra, focusing on mobile photography. It’s the third member to join the OPPO Find X8 family, which includes a vanilla and a Pro model.

Building on the exceptional camera foundation of the Find X7 Ultra, the Find X8 Ultra debuts the revolutionary Next-Gen Penta Camera System, co-developed with legendary camera brand Hasselblad.

Besides this, the Find X8 Ultra offers a sleek 8.78mm design and weighs 226 grams, making it slimmer than its rivals.

The device comes with an IP68/IP69 rating for protection against dust and water. It comes in three shades: Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: A mobile studio in your pocket

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra’s rear camera setup includes five lenses: a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP wide with a massive 1-inch sensor, two 50MP periscope telephoto lenses, and a dedicated True Chroma Camera for better color accuracy.

At its core is the Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor with an 8-element lens, allowing for an image quality that rivals professional cameras.

The fast f/1.8 aperture and OPPO’s custom OIS offer blur-free shots even in low light.

Another major upgrade is in the Zoom capabilities. OPPO says the 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens captures over 400% more light than its rivals.

Image: OPPO

It even supports telemacro photography, letting you focus as close as 10cm for ultra-detailed close-ups.

Meanwhile, the 6x periscope camera takes in 151% more light, delivering crystal-clear shots at longer distances.

The new True Chroma Camera uses a 9-channel multispectral sensor to analyze color temperature across an image grid, offering true-to-life colors in pictures.

With seamless zoom from 0.6x to 12x and color consistency across all lenses, OPPO calls this camera setup the “Holy Trinity” in your pocket.

The new HyperTone Image Engine boosts dynamic range and detail, while Hasselblad Portrait Mode brings cinematic bokeh and accurate skin tones, even at night.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Specifications and price

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra flaunts a 6.82-inch flat screen with support for 3168×1440 resolution, 120Hz LTPO, and 2,500nits peak brightness.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X-9600 RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

A 6,100mAh Silicon-Carbon battery keeps the lights on. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

It runs on Android 15 with ColorOS out of the box.

The phone starts at CNY ¥6,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, which comes up to around $888, with the 16GB + 1TB top trim costing CNY ¥7,999, which is around $1,092.

It isn’t launching outside of China, but you will be able to import it if you want.

