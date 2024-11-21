OPPO Find X8 series debuts globally with impressive cameras

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OPPO’s Find X flagships, known for their fantastic cameras, have been absent from the global market for the past two years.

However, this year, the company finally broke that two-year-long trend and released the OPPO Find X8 series for global markets.

OPPO’s Find X8 series consists of two phones: Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

The Chinese smartphone brand announced the series today in Bali, Indonesia, alongside the ColorOS 15, which is packed with OPPO’s AI features.

OPPO Find X8: the smaller flagship

The standard OPPO Find X8 is smaller than the Pro variant. It has a 6.59-inch OLED screen, 2,760 x 1,256 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Interestingly, the OPPO flagships aren’t powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset but the top-notch MediaTek Dimensity 9400. It also packs a 5,610mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

About the camera, the smaller Find X8 has a 50MP LYT-808 primary camera (1/1.4-inch sensor size), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens (LYT-600) on its back.

While the device doesn’t have a 6X periscope lens, its 3x shooter claims to deliver 6x shots at a lossless resolution.

On the front side, the device packs a 32MP sensor.

Both phones also share IP68 and IP69 ratings, an alert slider, Dolby Vision video recording, and Lightning Snap capture tech for faster capture speeds.

Specs OPPO Find X8 OPPO Find X8 Pro Display – 6.59-inch AMOLED

– 2,760×1,256 resolution

– 4,500 nits peak brightness

– 120Hz refresh rate – 6.78-inch AMOLED

– 2,780×1,264 resolution

– 4,500 nits peak brightness

– 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 MediaTek Dimensity 9400 RAM 12GB/16GB – LPDDR5X 16GB – LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB – UFS 4.0 512GB – UFS 4.0 Cameras Rear Cameras: 50MP Sony LYT700 camera with OIS + 50MP Ultra-Wide Samsung 5KJN5 with AutoFocus + 50MP Sony LYT600 3X telephoto lens with OIS







Front Camera: 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor Rear Cameras: 50MP Sony LYT808 camera with OIS + 50MP Ultra-Wide Samsung 5KJN5 with AutoFocus + 50MP Sony LYT600 3X telephoto lens with OIS + 50MP Sony IMX858 6X periscope telephoto lens with OIS

Front Camera: 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor Battery 5630 mAh silicon carbon battery 5910mAh silicon carbon battery Charging – 80W SUPERVOOCTM wired

– 50W AIRVOOCTM wireless charging – 80W SUPERVOOCTM wired

– 50W AIRVOOCTM wireless charging Protection – Gorilla Glass 7i

– IP68 + IP69 Rating – Gorilla Glass 7i

– IP68 + IP69 Rating Weight 193g/7.98mm – 215g/8.24mm (Space Black)

– 215g/8.34mm (Pearl White) Additional Features – Dual SIM

– Bluetooth 5.4

– NFC – Dual SIM

– Bluetooth 5.4

– NFC Operating System – ColorOS based on Android 15

– 4 years of OS updates

– 6 years of security updates – ColorOS based on Android 15

– 5 years of OS updates

– 6 years of security updates Colors Space Black, Star Grey Space Black, Pearl White

OPPO Find X8 Pro: a more premium offering

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a bit on the larger side, with a 6.78-inch micro-curved OLED display, 2,780 x 1,264 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

It also packs the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset as the standard model, a slightly larger 5,910mAh battery with the same 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

On the camera side, the OPPO Find X8 Pro packs a quad-camera system: a 50MP LYT-808 primary camera (1/1.4-inch sensor size), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens (LYT-600), and a 50MP 6x periscope camera (IMX858).

On the front side, there’s the same 32MP selfie camera as the standard model.

Otherwise, the Find X8 series offers a respectable update policy—not as substantial as Google or Samsung’s, but good enough.

The standard Find X8 model gets four years of major OS updates and six security patches, while the Pro model offers five major OS updates and six years of security patches.

Notably, OPPO has added several AI features to this year’s flagships, including AI Clarity Enhance functionality for better low-resolution shots, AI Reflection Remover, AI Studio for image generation, AI summaries, and AI writing assistance.

OPPO Find X8 series: price and availability

OPPO will roll out the OPPO Find X8 series in parts of Asia and Europe. Interestingly enough, only the OPPO Find X8 Pro is coming to the UK, and the phone will retail for £1,049 ($1,328) for the only 16GB/512GB variant.

The Find X8 Pro will be available on OPPO’s online store and O2. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed the European price and availability for the Find X8 series.

OPPO’s latest flagships are also coming to India with a starting price of Rs 69,999 ($829) for the standard Find X8. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro will cost Rs 99,999 ($1,184).

The availability on other markets will be confirmed soon.

Early this year, the company launched an OPPO Find X7 Ultra that delivered a more premium experience and there’s an ongoing rumor about a Find X8 Ultra, but we don’t know much about it yet.

What do you think about the Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro? Would you buy or import one now that they’re available globally? We would love to hear your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

