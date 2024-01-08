OPPO Find X7 Ultra launches with dual periscope cameras

The OPPO Find X6 Pro was considered one of the best Android camera smartphones of 2023. Unfortunately, the famed handset was restricted to the Chinese market only.

We saw some of that camera goodness in OPPO Find N3, and now the company has now launched the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, and it seems you also can’t get it outside China. Not yet, at least.

The potential lack of global availability is a shame that will also impact the handset’s sales numbers. But we can’t do anything about it. So, without further ado, let’s find out what the OPPO Find X7 Ultra has to offer.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra: What’s under the hood?

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Specs Display 6.82-inch OLED, 2K, 3,168 x 1,440 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and 1,600 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB/16GB & 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery & Charging 100W SuperVOOC wired charging

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless Operating System ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 Colors Ocean Blue

Sepia Brown

Tailored Black.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra sports premium-grade hardware under the hood. The new flagship OPPO handset features a 6.82-inch 2K OLED panel.

It is very similar to the OnePlus 12’s display with the same 3,168 x 1,440 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and the same 1,600 nits of brightness in high brightness mode.

According to OPPO, the screen features OnePlus’s Rain Water Touch screen tech. The display will also feature Ultra HDR, but that is to come through an update in the future.

Image: OPPO

In terms of the chipset, none other than Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be running the handset, which will be paired up with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. There will also be a dedicated security chip.

Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery will be powering the OPPO Find X7 Ultra handset. But a full charge won’t take long, courtesy of the 100W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In addition, the Chinese company is also adding an IR blaster and a so-called VIP slider (alert slider) into the mix. However, OPPO’s VIP slider/Alert slider isn’t just for changing sound profiles. It can also be used to disable camera, microphone, and location access.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra sport superb cameras

Image: OPPO

Rear Cameras 50 MP (f/1.8, 23mm-wide), OIS

50 MP (f/2.6, 65mm-periscope telephoto), 2.8x optical zoom, OIS

50 MP (135mm-periscope telephoto), 6x optical zoom, OIS

50 MP (f/2.2, 14mm-ultrawide) Front Camera 32 MP (f/2.4, 21mm-wide)

OPPO is bringing state-of-the-art camera tech with the Find X7 Ultra. According to the company, the handset sport “quad main cameras,” featuring four 50MP lenses.

So, there’s a 50MP LYT-900 one-inch primary camera and a 50MP LYT-600 ultrawide shooter (1/1.95-inch). the company asserts the Find X7 Ultra’s ultrawide camera is smaller than the Find X6 Pro’s ultrawide sensor.

However, OPPO states that we should expect similar results due to numerous software tuning and the X7 Ultra’s sensor being newer.

That said, an OPPO executive has confirmed that the ultrawide sensor was smaller as the company had to add two major zoom-focused additions.

Yes, officially, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra is the first handset to sport dual periscope cameras – a 50MP 3x periscope camera (IMX890, OIS) and a 50MP 6x periscope shooter (IMX858, OIS). And let’s not forget the 32MP selfie camera at the front.

In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker says that it has created a so-called HyperTone Imaging Engine to address various camera pain points.

Image: OPPO

It means the imaging engine addresses issues like over-processed shots, over-exposed images, unnatural HDR, and more.

OPPO is also working on a way to let users store RAW Max format by enabling them to take 50MP RAW snaps with 13 stops of dynamic range and 16-bit color. The update carrying the said feature is expected to drop by March.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra colors, price & availability

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra isn’t available outside China, not yet at least. The handset is available in three colorways – Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black.

Find X7 Ultra also has four variants based on the RAM and storage configurations. Here are the prices.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra RAM/Storage OPPO Find X7 Ultra Price 12GB/256GB CNY 3,999 ($563) 16GB/256GB CNY 4,299 ($605) 16GB/512GB CNY 4,599 ($647) 16GB/1TB CNY 4,999 ($704)

It is believed that OPPO may be skipping global markets with the Find X7 Ultra due to its legal dispute with Nokia. Global launch may still be on the cards, but there isn’t any indication towards it right now.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news