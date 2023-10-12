New OnePlus 12 display leak points to a bigger, brighter screen

The end of this “Techtober” will mean the major phone releases of the year will be nearly done. We can only look forward to next year’s releases, with the flagships likely to feature Qualcomm’s next top chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Of course, the smartphone featuring the new flagship processors will fare better and more powerful, and it looks like the OnePlus 12 could be one of the first smartphones to sport this new powerhouse chipset.

The renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship will be one of the first smartphones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

While DCS didn’t elaborate on the subject, the leaker shared the display specs for the 12th-generation OnePlus smartphone on a different Weibo post.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

OnePlus 12 display spec leak

So, according to the leak, OnePlus has switched the display manufacturer for its upcoming flagship, quite like it was rumored to have done with OnePlus Open, its first foldable.

The new display for the OnePlus 12 comes from BOE, a 6.82-inch diagonal panel with an approximate resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 while sporting a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO tech.

It sounds pretty great if you ask us. However, the older OnePlus 12 leaks have suggested a 6.7-inch screen similar to its predecessors.

That said, we think it’s possible OnePlus changed its displays as the older ones were prone to green line defect, which have bothered OnePlus customers globally.

Source: Weibo

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Also, a larger display is a significant new addition that doesn’t really go with the latest leaked renders. So, either the new info is wrong, or we will get new updated OnePlus 12 renders pretty soon.

In addition to being larger, the new OnePlus 12 display could also feature 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue in low-light situations, and peak brightness is also expected to be 2,600 nits – even higher than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 2,400 nits.

The top variant of the next OnePlus flagship is also expected to sport 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. However, it is also believed the said top variant may not be available in all of the usual markets.

Also, the smartphone is said to resemble OPPO’s Find X6 Pro and is expected to launch in three colorways. Besides the usual Green and Black, the OnePlus 12 is also expected to come in a glossy White finish.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news