Fresh OnePlus 12 renders give a better look at upgraded design  

Likely to be the design we see at launch.
Updated oneplus 12 render in a black background

The first OnePlus 12 renders appeared back in July, based on real-life images of a testing prototype, providing a detailed look at OnePlus’s upcoming flagship smartphone. 

But after a little over two months, a new set of OnePlus 12 renders has popped up, showcasing a few notable changes. 

The new renders surfaced courtesy of MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks. But unlike the older leak, these new renders are based on real-life pictures of the pre-production unit. OnePlus was likely working with multiple prototypes. 

New updated OnePlus 12 renders 

Render of oneplus 12 pre-production unit
Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Regarding changes, the older OnePlus 12 renders showcased a device with several similarities with its predecessor, the OnePlus 11

However, a few notable changes were also visible, like the added Periscope Zoom camera and the new placement of the LED flash outside the camera island.

We concluded that OnePlus was forced to push out the LED flash outside the camera island because of the lack of space due to the new Periscope Zoom camera.

The latest renders tell a different story. The company has returned to its older rear camera setup with primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses.

However, the LED flash is still outside the camera island, meaning an unknown component is still taking up the space in the camera island. 

Upcoming oneplus flagship
Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

In terms of the rest of the device, it’s pretty much the same as the OnePlus 11, except fo the selfie camera. It’s at the center of the screen, as opposed to the usual left corner. The back appears to have a black sandstone finish, instead of the usual glossy finish.

A few older leaks have revealed some of the device’s specs. The OnePlus 12 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 16 to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China in December, while the rumored global launch is set for February 2024.

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

