The first OnePlus 12 renders appeared back in July, based on real-life images of a testing prototype, providing a detailed look at OnePlus’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

But after a little over two months, a new set of OnePlus 12 renders has popped up, showcasing a few notable changes.

The new renders surfaced courtesy of MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks. But unlike the older leak, these new renders are based on real-life pictures of the pre-production unit. OnePlus was likely working with multiple prototypes.

New updated OnePlus 12 renders

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Regarding changes, the older OnePlus 12 renders showcased a device with several similarities with its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

However, a few notable changes were also visible, like the added Periscope Zoom camera and the new placement of the LED flash outside the camera island.

We concluded that OnePlus was forced to push out the LED flash outside the camera island because of the lack of space due to the new Periscope Zoom camera.

The latest renders tell a different story. The company has returned to its older rear camera setup with primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses.

However, the LED flash is still outside the camera island, meaning an unknown component is still taking up the space in the camera island.

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

In terms of the rest of the device, it’s pretty much the same as the OnePlus 11, except fo the selfie camera. It’s at the center of the screen, as opposed to the usual left corner. The back appears to have a black sandstone finish, instead of the usual glossy finish.

A few older leaks have revealed some of the device’s specs. The OnePlus 12 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 16 to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China in December, while the rumored global launch is set for February 2024.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news