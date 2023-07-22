New leak reveals OnePlus 12R could truly become a flagship killer

After the past two-three years of declining sales and fan backlash, OnePlus has made a comeback with the successful launch of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R.

The company did an excellent job with the designs by giving both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R unique aesthetics while maintaining a shared brand identity.

It is an excellent strategy, and it seems to be sticking around, with leaked images suggesting it’s in play for the upcoming OnePlus 12R.

Source: OnLeaks

Leaked OnePlus 12R renders

Renowned leaker OnLeaks revealed the OnePlus 12R design renders via MySmartPrice. From the design renders, it’s clear that the company is taking cues from the OnePlus 11R and carrying over the design signature to the OnePlus 12R.

The images also reveal that the Alert Slider will be joining us for another generation of OnePlus smartphones, but there aren’t many changes in the design.

Leaked OnePlus 12R expected specs

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Expected) Camera The triple camera module on the back: 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a brand new 32MP telephoto sensor. A 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Battery 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging Storage Variants & RAM Options 256GB memory – paired with 16GB RAM Price Not mentioned. Availability China in January 2024

While the OnePlus 12R’s design is getting only a minor facelift, the spec sheet looks quite different than its predecessor.

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus 12R is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience.

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset.

However, it is worth noting that the successor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will likely replace it by the time the OnePlus 12R launches.

Source: OnLeaks/KnowTechie

To complement the powerful chipset, the OnePlus 12R is expected to come with 16GB of memory and at least 256GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the battery will receive an upgrade to 5,500 mAh and support 100W fast charging, ensuring longer usage times.

Camera improvements seem to be a priority for OnePlus in the OnePlus 12 series. Leaks suggest that both the flagship OnePlus 12 and the mid-range OnePlus 12R will receive camera upgrades.

The primary and ultra-wide cameras on the back will have the same MP count, 50MP and 8MP, respectively, but it’s unclear if it’s the same sensor.

However, the 2MP macro camera will be replaced by a 32MP telephoto sensor. The front-facing selfie camera will be the same 16MP as the OnePlus 11R.

Lastly, the smartphone is expected to come with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box.

OnePlus 12R avalability

Source: OnLeaks/KnowTechie

So, when’s the OnePlus 12R hitting the shelves? OnLeaks suggests a January 2024 launch event in China, possibly coinciding with the global release of the flagship OnePlus 12.

However, there’s a chance that the 12R might only be available in select regions. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for more details soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news