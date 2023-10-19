New OnePlus 12 leak indicates a better display than Samsung’s

Today, OnePlus stepped into the world of the foldable smartphone for the very first time with the launch of OnePlus Open – the company’s first book-style foldable smartphone.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on its next-generation mainstream smartphone, the OnePlus 12, which is expected to launch by the end of the year, at least in China.

We already have information regarding the OnePlus 12, including its possible price bump due to a better display and camera and the fact that OnePlus is shifting to a BOE display to avoid the green line issue.

Now, the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has shared key OnePlus 12 display specs.

A premium display with curved edges for OnePlus 12

So, according to the leaker, the OnePlus 12’s new display will be highly customized, and it has a codename – Dongfang.

The new customized screen will feature curved edges, offering a 2K display resolution with curved edges, similar to what we have seen in the leaked renders.

Source: Weibo

The leaker further asserts the new OnePlus displays will be better than Samsung’s latest AMOLED panels due to premium color, brightness, and eye protection.

More OnePlus 12 leaked specs

On the other hand, a previous leak have revealed a number of OnePlus 12 specs details, including a 6.82-inch curved OLED screen bearing a 3,168 x 1,440 pixels resolution, 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming for enhanced visual comfort.

In terms of the camera, we will have the Hasselblad collaboration. The renders have shown a triple cam up on the back, likely featuring a 50MP 1/1.4-inch OIS-enabled primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP OIS periscope lens.

According to the latest DCS leak, the smartphone is expected to sport several exclusive technologies, but they are still wrapped under a veil of mystery. Of course, all of this is likely to come with a price bump.

