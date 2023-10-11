OnePlus 12 camera specs leak reveals a 3X periscope camera 

OnePlus officially revealed its first book-style foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, yesterday. However, today we have a leak about the company’s next mainstream flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12.

We have had plenty of OnePlus 12 leaks, and even high-quality renders that paint a clearer picture of the company’s next flagship.

The latest OnePlus 12 leak comes from the reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, revealing the device’s camera specs.

Image: Weibo

OnePlus 12 may feature a 64MP periscope lens with a 3X zoom

The leaker actually affirms the previous OnePlus 12 camera rumor, stating there will be a triple camera system on the back of the device, consisting of main, ultrawide, and periscope cameras.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

In addition, the leaker has dished out the camera specs, which we were unaware of until now.

According to DCS, the primary shooter will be a 50MP f/1.7 IMX966 camera (1/1.4 inches, 23mm, OIS). It is a new primary camera, which is also slightly larger than the one on its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.

On the other hand, the ultrawide lens will be a 48MP f/2.2 camera (1/2-inch, 14mm). The third camera will be a periscope lens.

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Latest smartphone trend has brands offering 3X or 3.5X periscope lenses paired with high-resolution sensors. It looks like OnePlus could follow this path.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

OnePlus is adding a periscope lens in its next flagship smartphone, which will be a a 64MP camera (f/2.5, OIS, 70mm) with a 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B sensor, expected to feature 3X zoom.

While it’s not a 5X periscope camera like some brands, OPPO offers great low-light zoom and respectable long-range zoom quality with this approach. Maybe OnePlus is following the same route.

That said, the leaker also recently revealed in another OnePlus 12 leak the device will be available in a White variant with a glossy back finish.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news