Connect with us

OnePlus

OnePlus 12 camera specs leak reveals a 3X periscope camera 

Get ready for better zoom on the next OnePlus flagship phone.
Upcoming oneplus 12 render

OnePlus officially revealed its first book-style foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, yesterday. However, today we have a leak about the company’s next mainstream flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12.

We have had plenty of OnePlus 12 leaks, and even high-quality renders that paint a clearer picture of the company’s next flagship. 

The latest OnePlus 12 leak comes from the reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, revealing the device’s camera specs. 

In this image, the specifications of the oneplus 12's final version camera are being discussed.
Image: Weibo

OnePlus 12 may feature a 64MP periscope lens with a 3X zoom 

The leaker actually affirms the previous OnePlus 12 camera rumor, stating there will be a triple camera system on the back of the device, consisting of main, ultrawide, and periscope cameras. 

1125 8650 1696361259

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2

Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!

Check Availability

In addition, the leaker has dished out the camera specs, which we were unaware of until now. 

According to DCS, the primary shooter will be a 50MP f/1.7 IMX966 camera (1/1.4 inches, 23mm, OIS). It is a new primary camera, which is also slightly larger than the one on its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.  

On the other hand, the ultrawide lens will be a 48MP f/2.2 camera (1/2-inch, 14mm). The third camera will be a periscope lens. 

Upcoming oneplus 12 flagship
Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Latest smartphone trend has brands offering 3X or 3.5X periscope lenses paired with high-resolution sensors. It looks like OnePlus could follow this path. 

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

OnePlus is adding a periscope lens in its next flagship smartphone, which will be a a 64MP camera (f/2.5, OIS, 70mm) with a 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B sensor, expected to feature 3X zoom. 

While it’s not a 5X periscope camera like some brands, OPPO offers great low-light zoom and respectable long-range zoom quality with this approach. Maybe OnePlus is following the same route. 

That said, the leaker also recently revealed in another OnePlus 12 leak the device will be available in a White variant with a glossy back finish. 

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

1125 8502 1695064412

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer.

Preorder Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

 

People are taking surveys on surveyjunkie to get paid, with the potential to earn up to $40,000 daily and over 30,000 trustpilot reviews.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in OnePlus