OnePlus Open US pricing leaks, and it’s cheaper than Galaxy Z Fold 5

OnePlus has been gearing up to launch its first book-style foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. The smartphone was initially set to launch earlier, but OnePlus’s sudden decision to change the display manufacturer delayed the launch indefinitely.

However, it looks like the OnePlus Open is finally ready to make its global debut. The company confirmed just it via X (formerly Twitter) that its foldable smartphone will debut soon.

In addition, leaks show official images of the smartphone in two colorways and the possible US pricing of the device.

A true OnePlus experience. How does it feel?



A true OnePlus experience. How does it feel?

Opening Soon. pic.twitter.com/qPcK4G2ULk

October 9, 2023

OnePlus Open could undercut Samsung and Google’s foldables by $100

Even before the launch, we have the possible pricing of the OnePlus Open, courtesy of WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Open will land with a price tag of $1,699, which is well above the previously speculated $1,450 price tag but also undercuts both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, both available at $1,800.

So, by pricing the OnePlus Open $100 less than Samsung and Google’s foldables, the company is making its first foldable an attractive offering for consumers. It may also steer a few Samsung and Google customers towards OnePlus.

The leak also reveals that the OnePlus Open will launch in Europe (except Germany). However, the European pricing is still under wraps.

OpePlus Open specs sheet

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

Apart from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, OnePlus Open is expected to feature a 7.8-inch OLED internal folding display and a 6.31-inch OLED panel on the outside.

The device’s camera setup is expected to be a key selling point, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The foldable smartphone features two 48MP cameras for wide and ultrawide photography and a 64MP telephoto sensor for zoom.

Let’s not forget the device is expected to sport 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There may be other storage tiers, and only two colorways. The phone will be more durable than its counterparts, likely being certified for 400,000 folds.

OnePlus Open will likely be powered by a 4,800mAh battery paired with a 67W fast charging. No information about its wireless charging capabilities is available yet, but we can’t rule it out until the device is launched.

According to previous leaks, it has been confirmed the OnePlus Open and the OPPO Find N3 are the same device. While some rumors point to an October 19 launch, we’re waiting for OnePlus to confirm a launch date.

