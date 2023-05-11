Google’s new Pixel Fold is here, and it costs a whopping $1,799

Google’s folding phone is finally here, but fair warning, the cost of entry isn’t exactly for the faint of wallet.

The Pixel Fold is a $1,799 foldable smartphone that turns into a pocket-sized tablet. It’s available for pre-order now and will hit the shelves next month.

The Pixel Fold sports a razor-thin design with a 7.6-inch OLED display, making it the sleekest foldable out there.

Under the hood, you’ll find Google’s beastly Tensor G2 chip, juicing its performance, efficiency, and machine-learning capabilities.

We’re just getting started here. The Pixel Fold will come with Dual Screen Live Translate when Android 14 rolls out later in the summer. This feature lets users transcribe conversations between two languages in real time.

Camera

When it comes to the camera, the Pixel Fold is no slouch. It packs a 48MP main lens with 5x optical zoom, 20x SuperRes Zoom, and a hands-free Tabletop mode.

Plus, it’s got Pixel-exclusive goodies like Real Tone, Night Sight, and Rear Camera Selfie for those obligatory main camera selfies.

Additional Pixel Fold Features Feature Description Thin, Durable Design Pixel Fold has a thin profile when closed, fitting comfortably in your hand and pocket, and unfolds into a 7.6-inch screen. It features a custom-built hinge for durability and an IPX8 water resistance rating. Multiple Screens Hands-free usage for watching content or capturing photos and videos without a tripod. Upcoming app updates for YouTube will enable playback controls on the bottom half of the screen. Tabletop Mode Hands-free usage for watching content or capturing photos and videos without a tripod. Upcoming app update for YouTube will enable playback controls on the bottom half of the screen. Pixel-Perfect Camera Includes Super Res Zoom with 5x optical zoom, Real Tone, Night Sight, Portrait photography, and 10-bit HDR video. Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos help perfect your pictures. Rear Camera Selfie Use the exterior screen as a viewfinder and the 48-megapixel main camera for high-quality selfies. Group Selfie in Tabletop Mode Set up Pixel Fold in tabletop mode, use the new palm gesture to trigger the shutter, and include everyone, even the photographer, in the shot. Tent Mode for Astrophotography Capture stunning astrophotography shots without a tripod by using tent mode to aim the camera at the night sky and the front display for camera controls. Android 14: Dual Screen With the upcoming Android 14, the Dual Screen interpreter mode powered by Tensor G2 will allow for more natural conversations across languages, using both inner and outer screens simultaneously. Availability Pixel Fold is available for pre-order in two colors, Porcelain and Obsidian. US pre-orders include a Google Pixel Watch. Visit the website for country availability and product updates.

Additionally, it’s supposedly built to last; the Pixel Fold rocks a sturdy hinge and boasts an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Its multiple screens offer endless productivity and entertainment possibilities, with apps optimized for that sweet, sweet larger display.

Battery Life

And let’s not forget the battery life – over 24 hours of regular use and up to 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Oh, and it supports both wireless and wired charging.

Where to find the Pixel Fold

You can snag the Pixel Fold in two storage options: 256GB for $1,799 and 512GB for $1,919. It comes in two eye-catching colors: Obsidian and Porcelain.

And if you pre-order in the U.S., you’ll get a free Pixel Watch as a cherry on top. Shipping kicks off next month, so buckle up for a wild ride into the future of smartphones.

