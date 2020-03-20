Google Translate’s real-time transcription feature is now live for Android – here’s how to use it

Google has just updated its Translate app on Android to allow real-time transcription. That means you can record words spoken in one language, then turn those into translated text files on your phone, with no delay for processing.

Pretty sweet, right? You don’t need a live speaker either, you can get your phone to listen to audio playing on another speaker and get that translated for you.

One word of caution before you begin – you’ll need an internet connection as the software needs to communicate with Google’s servers, where the AI processing the translations lives.

Here’s how to use it the new Google Translate feature

If you want to try this out for yourself, follow our quick guide below:

Make sure you have the latest version of Google Translate Open the app and tap the Transcribe button on the home page Choose the source and target languages from the drop-down menus Tap the Microphone button to start transcription and translation, or tap it again to stop The settings menu will let you choose to see the original transcript, change text size, and choose the dark theme for the app Also, it’s worth noting that Google says it’ll work best in a quiet environment with only one speaker You can also use the Conversation mode to see the translations from both participants in real-time

If it’s not showing up for your language choices, know that Google has said that currently the feature only supports a small selection of languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

What do you think? Is this a feature you could see yourself using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: