How to access Google Bard

Google Bard, Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is now being rolled out with limited access to users in the US and UK. As with ChatGPT, Bard is a chatbot interface that can respond to conversational prompts.

However, instead of merely typing in keywords like you normally would in search, Bard allows you to engage in a full-fledged conversation as you acquire new information.

“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post,” writes Bards project leads in a blog post.

While this may sound familiar, Google’s competitor Bing beat them to the punch. Despite this, Google felt the need to release its version early, even though it had not planned to announce it so soon.

Nevertheless, Google has a lot of ground to make up and their latest AI tool is now available for select users. If you’ve chosen to try it out, you could be among the first to experience it before it becomes widely accessible.

Excited to give Google Bard a try? Let’s dive in and cover the basics.

What is Google Bard, and what does it do?

Google Bard is similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, with one notable difference. Bard provides a blank text box where users can ask questions on any topic.

However, let’s be honest: chatbots are notorious for providing false information with unwarranted confidence.

For this reason, Google has made it clear that Bard is not intended to replace their search engine.

Rather, it’s meant to supplement search functionality by providing a bot that can assist with generating written drafts, brainstorming ideas, or engaging in casual conversation.

So if you’re seeking a writing partner or simply want to chat with an AI, Bard could be a valuable companion for you.

Nevertheless, for obtaining accurate and reliable information, it’s best to rely on Google’s trustworthy search engine.

How to access Google Bard

Before you start getting those typing fingers ready, it’s worth noting that Google has implemented a waiting list for Bard.

As with Microsoft’s approach, Google is taking a cautious approach to the release of this new technology.

In all fairness, it’s hard to fault Google for being methodical in its rollout of Bard. With any new AI tool, careful testing and refinement are essential to ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction.

So, while it may be frustrating to wait for access to Bard, it’s ultimately for the best. By taking their time, Google can ensure that Bard is a useful and reliable tool for all who use it.

Google themselves says that Google Bard cab “provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently,” writes Bard’s project’s leads, Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins, in a blog post.

If you’re willing to join the waitlist, you can visit https://bard.google.com/ to sign up. Once you’re registered, you’ll receive an email notification if you’re selected to participate in the program.

It’s important to keep a few things in mind when signing up. First, you’ll need an active Google account to join the waitlist. Additionally, opting in to email updates is required.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Google Workspace emails are not currently permitted for Bard registration. So, make sure you’re using an email address that’s not affiliated with Google Workspace if you want to have a shot at accessing Bard.

When does Google Bard officially release?

Google hasn’t announced any plans for a public release. And you know what? That’s totally understandable.

After all, Bard is a large language model that requires rigorous testing, fine-tuning, and more testing to ensure its accuracy. The last thing Google needs is pie on its face.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for updates on Bard’s progress, and join the waitlist if that’s something you want to try out. In the meantime, there’s always ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing bot.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.