OpenAI’s unveils its next-generation AI model, GPT-4

OpenAI just announced the release of GPT-4, the company’s next-generation AI model.

OpenAI claims that GPT-4 is more creative and accurate than ever before, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

GPT-4 can handle both text and image inputs, and it’s already integrated with some big players like Duolingo, Stripe, and Khan Academy.

For those looking to give it a spin, users can get their hands on it via ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s $20 monthly subscription service and the Microsoft Bing chatbot is already using it.

Developers will eventually get access GPT-4 through its API, but for now, there’s a waitlist.

Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023

My favorite takeaway from this announcement is that GPT-4 can understand images and text.

For example, GPT-4 can identify and caption complex images. For instance, it can recognize a Lightning Cable adapter from a picture of a plugged-in iPhone.

Check out this example that OpenAI shared in its blog post:

A user can ask GPT-4 a prompt like “What is funny about this image? Describe it panel by panel.”

From here, GPT-4 can analyze the images, identify what the image is about, and identify things within the image. Here’s an example of its output after analyzing the image:

Panel 1: A smartphone with a VGA connector (a large, blue, 15-pin connector typically used for computer monitors) plugged into its charging port.



Panel 2: The package for the “Lightning Cable” adapter with a picture of a VGA connector on it.



Panel 3: A close-up of the VGA connector with a small Lightning connector (used for charging iPhones and other Apple devices) at the end.



The humor in this image comes from the absurdity of plugging a large, outdated VGA connector into a small, modern smartphone charging port.

Pretty wild, right?

Of course, GPT-4 will still have its limitations. For example, it can still output false replies in an overconfident tone and “hallucinates” facts without any reasoning. But it’s improving.

“In a casual conversation, the distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle,” the company wrote in a blog post. “The difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold — GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously stated improvements are more iterative than groundbreaking. “People are begging to be disappointed, and they will be,” he cautioned.

here is GPT-4, our most capable and aligned model yet. it is available today in our API (with a waitlist) and in ChatGPT+.https://t.co/2ZFC36xqAJ



it is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 14, 2023

How the tech community is responding to GPT-4

I’m not gonna lie, the GPT4 just released is quite less exciting than what I was expecting



No multimodale generations and a tech report carefully emptied of any useful info on the model/training/compute



I guess we’re getting spoiled in today’s AI world — Thomas Wolf (@Thom_Wolf) March 14, 2023

I was hype for it until i saw "GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content" pic.twitter.com/9k6UPfJr52 — Ali (@ali_exacute) March 14, 2023

I don't give a damn about what is or isn't AGI. It doesn't matter.



Below is GPT-4's performance on many standardized exams: BAR, LSAT, GRE, AP, etc.



The truth is, GPT-4 can apply to Stanford as a student now. AI's reasoning ability is OFF THE CHARTS. Exponential growth is the… https://t.co/2oYjj2b7GL pic.twitter.com/on8XKqOazg — Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) March 14, 2023

Hot take: I'm surprisingly underwhelmed by the GPT-4 announcement.



The blog post and examples seems to be focusing more on its reasoning capabilities, which are indeed impressive, but not nearly enough to justify paying 30x more than the current ChatGPT API. — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) March 14, 2023

You get a Twitter notification saying OpenAI released GPT-4 and look outside your window and see this…wyd? pic.twitter.com/CUKBtZlT7O — Profoundlyyyy (@profoundlyyyy) February 28, 2023

It's scary how fast AI is evolving.



GPT-4 was released today and it can pass the bar exam with a top 10% score.



GPT-3.5 failed the bar exam with a bottom 10% score.



Colleges exams are about to become obsolete. pic.twitter.com/q9XtRS0joz — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) March 14, 2023

While the improvements may be subtle, there’s no doubt that this AI language model will continue to make waves throughout the world.

OpenAI still has a ton of work to do, but with the release of its API, it’s now on them and the rest of the AI community to develop safe and innovative use cases for GPT-4.

