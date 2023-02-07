Microsoft unveils new AI-powered Microsoft Edge and Bing search

Microsoft introduced an AI-driven update to Microsoft Edge and Bing.

The company shared its latest update in a blog post on its website and is currently offering a preview of the AI-powered search feature. Better yet, users can sign up on a waitlist to try it out early.

This update makes use of Microsoft and OpenAI’s recent partnership extension. Microsoft will use a version of OpenAI’s language model.

Image: Microsoft

According to Microsoft, it’s “more powerful than ChatGPT” and built specifically for search.

Microsoft is calling its model “Prometheus,” consisting of AI search improvements and a new chat feature.

Microsoft claims search is improved with more relevant results and complete answers with less digging required from users.

Here’s what it looks like below.

Image: KnowTechie

The chat experience is built for more complex searches. The new Bing gives you an integrated chat experience when you have more complicated inquiries.

You can ask follow-up questions and get relevant answers with links directly to sources.

Microsoft’s AI search announcement comes on the heels of Google’s recent Bard revelation. Bard is a similar update to Google search, allowing for a more conversational, organic search.

Users can preview the feature and sign up for the waitlist for new Bing and Microsoft Edge experiences at Bing.com. The company will roll the feature out to millions in the coming weeks.

With Google on a similar timeline, it will be a great opportunity to compare the different AI search updates.

