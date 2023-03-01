Windows 11 update brings Bing AI chat to the taskbar

The latest Windows 11 update brings Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing search directly to your desktop’s taskbar.

This is a surprise update and a quick implementation of Bing AI search. The company only just released Bing’s AI search in February, and it’s still invite-only.

However, the feature has already been used by more than one million people on the Microsoft Edge web browser and the Bing or Edge mobile app.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft says the new update will bring the feature to “hundreds of millions” of users, and it will be available right on your desktop through the taskbar search.

Also included in the latest update is Phone Link for iOS. Phone Link is a Windows feature that has been available on Android for a while now.

It allows users to connect their phones, so they never miss important calls or messages while on the computer.

The update also adds an improved widget system with support for third-party options from Meta and Spotify. Plus, the operating system is finally adding an official screen recording tool.

Image: Microsoft

As with most Windows updates, this one also includes several minor features and changes. However, the ones outlined above are the most significant.

This update is available starting March 1. But if you want to try out Bing’s AI chat in the Windows 11 taskbar, you’ll still need to sign up to preview the feature.

The new AI-powered Bing is far from perfect. The bot gave some truly unhinged answers to prompts during its initial rollout. However, Microsoft responded to criticisms and ensured that Bing’s AI would continue to improve.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: