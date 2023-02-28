Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta is going all-in on generative AI

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Meta’s fervent desire to jock on literally everybody’s style.

In a new post from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, it has been revealed that the company is creating a “top-level” product group for generative AI (think ChatGPT).

The company plans to start its generative AI journey with creative and expressive tools. That’s the short-term goal.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

The longer-term goal is focused on “AI personas.” Zuckerberg states this should “help people in a variety of ways.”

That means text tools across WhatsApp and Messenger, editing tools for photos on Instagram, and “video and multi-modal experiences.”

Don’t expect anything to pop up in the coming days or possibly months. Zuckerberg notes that this will be a timely project, with lots of foundational work to do before anything gets released.

Generative and conversation AI is all the rage right now. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have shown what is possible with these tools, but they still have quite a few shortcomings.

Of course, this will get better with time, so it makes sense that Meta wants in on this sector earlier rather than later.

