Paul Buchheit, the mastermind behind Gmail’s creation, is making bold predictions about Google’s future. According to Buccheit, the rise of AI could spell doom for Google in just a few years.

In a tweet published in December 2022, Buccheit stated that AI would render the Search Engine Result Page (SERP) obsolete, effectively destroying Google’s main source of revenue.

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money,” Buccheit wrote in a tweet.

The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product) — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

One thing that few people remember is the pre-Internet business that Google killed: The Yellow Pages!



The Yellow Pages used to be a great business, but then Google got so good that everyone stopped using the yellow pages.



AI will do the same thing to web search — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

He claimed that Google’s demise could happen within the next two years as AI technology advances at an unprecedented pace. You can read the whole Twitter thread here or earlier in the post.

This is an extreme case of shots fired aimed at Google. But it makes sense, especially from a guy who knows a little thing or two about how Google operates.

Will ChatGPT destroy Google’s search business? Probably not. For the most part, ChatGPT gets a bad rep for providing not-the-most accurate answers, so Google still has a leg there, at least for now.

Will ChatGPT eventually take down Google Search? The model itself offers an answer, but whether it’s the truth or just a response to avoid controversy is another story.

Here’s what it replied back when I asked it that very question:

No, ChatGPT is not intended to replace Google search. It is a conversational AI model designed to respond to natural language questions and generate human-like text. Google search is a search engine that provides users with relevant information and websites based on their query. They serve different purposes and have different capabilities.

But here’s one thing we do know. Google has to drastically change its search engine because ChatGPT continues to improve.

I imagine OpenAI, ChatGPT’s creator, has competitors also gunning for ChatGPT and Google’s search business.

Does Google plan to clap back at ChatGPT?

It looks like Google is taking the threat posed by AI models like ChatGPT seriously.

According to a recent report by The New York Times, the company plans to show off a search engine with chatbot capabilities later this year. It adds that it currently has 20 AI products in the pipeline too.

Whether Google can adapt and survive remains to be seen, but Buccheit’s predictions certainly have us thinking about what the future could hold.

But one thing is for sure; the tech giant is not going down without a fight.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: