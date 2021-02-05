Google might be taking a cue from Apple by blocking ad trackers

With the release of iOS 14 last year, Apple put privacy at the forefront for users, making things like ad tracking more obvious, while making developers be more transparent about the data they track. iOS 14.5 will bring even more of this to the table.

Now, it seems like Google is weighing its options on providing a similar service to users, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the matter say Google wants to do something similar, but maybe not as intense as Apple’s solution.

It seems the company is trying to figure out how to balance user privacy, while still providing useful data to developers and meeting financial needs for advertisers.

Bloomberg notes, “With more than $100 billion in annual digital ad sales, Google has a vested interest in helping partners to continue generating revenue by targeting ads to Android device users and measuring the performance of those marketing spots.”

Apple’s decision to limit tracking across its devices has not been popular with many people, including Facebook. The two companies have recently been going head-to-head on tracking, with Tim Cook recently blasting the company for not caring about its users.

