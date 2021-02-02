Robinhood is back down to a one-star rating on the Google Play Store

Remember last week when we reported that Google removed nearly 100,000 negative Robinhood reviews from the Play Store? Well, it turns out even Google couldn’t help the stock-trading app as an avalanche of negative reviews has brought the app back down to a one-star rating on Google Play.

Google isn’t going to come in and help this time either. Speaking to The Verge, the company confirmed the reviews that were kept after last week’s purge will not be removed.

“Google Play’s app review systems are designed to provide a genuine and trustworthy view of an app’s user experience, and we take action on any inauthentic or coordinated activity aimed at artificially raising or lowering an app’s overall score. To be clear, this is not done to shield an app from negative reviews, but to help protect app developers from things like coordinated review bombing and to safeguard our systems from being artificially manipulated.”

If you missed it last week, Robinhood had a rough one, to say the least. When the company decided to halt sharing on publicly traded stocks like GameStop and AMC, people flooded to the App Store and Google Play to let the company know how they felt. This resulted in the app being buried with negative reviews, eventually pushing them down the app rankings.

What’s weird is that Robinhood’s App Store rating still sits around the 4.0 mark. As The Verge notes, the number of negative reviews has risen, but it’s not translating the same way as it is on the Play Store. Either way, this isn’t good for Robinhood.

