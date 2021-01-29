Google removed nearly 100,000 negative Robinhood reviews from the Play Store

With Robinhood drama still fresh in everyone’s minds, Google is now getting in on the action, having removed nearly 100,000 negative reviews for the app from the Play Store.

The report comes from 9to5Google, who first noticed that Robinhood was boasting a one-star review on the Play Store. Not long after the report went up, however, nearly 100,000 reviews had been removed and its rating was back to nearly four-stars.

As of the time of this writing, that has actually jump to over four stars, which is honestly hard to believe.

Image: 9to5Google

On Apple’s App Store, the newest reviews available are from Thursday of this week and contain a mixture of five-star and one-star reviews. Overall, Robinhood maintains a 4.7 rating on the App Store.

Gizmodo was actually able to make contact with Google over the removals, but a spokesperson gave the general PR-friendly, vague answer, stating that Google removes “coordinated or inorganic reviews.” When Gizmodo pressed them over the fact that people had a right to be angry, the company stopped responding (cowards).

Oh, and if you think the drama is over, then hold on to your seat, because there is now a class-action lawsuit in the works against Robinhood.

